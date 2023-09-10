Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Fight Food Insecurity. Sept. 20, 9 a.m. to noon at Red Door Family Farm. Come find out how the Marathon County Hunger Coalition helps families tackle the lack of consistent access to enough food. Come prepared to work (e.g., harvesting, weeding) but also enjoy time spent with a team of people committed to fighting hunger in our community. Register at www.unitedwaymc.org/volunteer.

Family Liaisons Needed. Spend a gratifying morning or afternoon in the surgical waiting area at Marshfield Medical Center – Weston. Volunteers are needed to assist patients with checking in, gathering contact details for loved ones, and guiding family members to patients before and after surgery. Normal shifts are 5 a.m. to 9 a.m., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, but we are happy to accommodate your schedule. Call 715-393-2605 to sign up.

Help Families Access Free Clothing. United Way of Marathon County seeks donation processing volunteers to organize Community Closet donations, ensure they are in good condition, and prepare them for the shopping floor. Volunteers are asked to commit to at least two shifts per month, Wednesdays 1 – 4 p.m. and/or Fridays 9 a.m.-noon. Sign up at unitedwaymc.org/volunteer or contact Carly at channey@unitedwaymc.org or 715-298-5719 for more information.

Join An Influential Committee. Monk Botanical Gardens seeks committee members to help shape the direction and success of the gardens. Committees include special events, marketing and finance. Contact Megan Johnson at 715-261-6309 for more information.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Community Pantry Items Needed. The Women’s Community Center shelter is in need of the following items: new underwear and socks for men and women, new or gently used unisex T-shirts, leggings, men’s pajama pants, toilet paper, paper towels and cleaning products. Donations can be dropped off during business hours at 3200 Hilltop Ave. in Wausau or contact Allie at allie@womenscommunity.org or 715-842-5663.

Stamps Needed. Faith in Action mails birthday and special occasion cards to its clients and volunteers on an ongoing basis (30-50 each month). Stamps can be dropped off at or mailed to its office at 630 Adams St., Wausau, WI 54403. Contact Jamie at 715-848-8783 or WausauFIAinfo@gmail.com with questions.

Source: United Way of Marathon County

