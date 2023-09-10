Wausau Pilot & Review

STEVENS POINT – Wausau West’s Elexa Marciniak and Josh Neilitz earned a top-10 finishes at the Stevens Point Panther Cross Country Invitational on Saturday at Standing Rock Park.

Neilitz ran in 16:36.1 to finish eighth in the boys 5,000-meter race to help West to a fifth-place in the team standings.

Marciniak took seventh in the girls race in 20:20.9 and West took third in the team standings.

Stevens Point swept the team titles, with Oconomowoc second in the boys standings and Appleton North the runner-up in the girls standings.

Aloysius Franzen of Stevens Point won the boys race in 15:07.0, 43 seconds ahead of teammate Ethan Olds. Stevens Point had five top-nine finishes to run away with the team title.

Lucy Dolan of Wisconsin Rapids Assumption won the girls race in 19:00.5, 31 seconds in front of Rosholt’s Sophia Bablitch.

Leah Ottosen took 13th in 20:50.6 and Celia Sinz was 23rd in 21:39.4 as well for the West girls.

The Wausau East girls finished ninth and D.C. Everest was 13th.

Elliana Graham led East, taking 35th in 22:29.1.

The Wausau East boys took seventh in the team standings. D.C. Everest’s boys did not compete.

East’s top boys runner was Taylen Taylor, who was 45th in 19:43.9.

Wausau East will host the annual Smiley Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 16, with Wausau West among the many teams competing. D.C. Everest’s next meet is Sept. 16 at the New London Invite.

Stevens Point Panther Cross Country Invitational

Sept. 9, at Standing Rock Park, Stevens Point

Boys

Team scores: 1. Stevens Point 21; 2. Oconomowoc 42; 3. Sun Prairie West 106; 4. Appleton North 107; 5. Wausau West 128; 6. Wisconsin Rapids 160; 7. Wausau East 213; 8. Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 252; 9. Merrill 254; 10. Edgar 264; 11. Auburndale 280; Iola-Scandinavia and Marshfield incomplete.

Top 10, and Wausau East and Wausau West finishers: 1. Aloysius Franzen (STP) 15:07.0; 2. Ethan Olds (STP) 15:50.8; 3. Jayden Sayles (OC) 15:57.9; 4. Cooper Erickson (STP) 15:59.2; 5. Charlie Vater (IS) 16:01.2; 6. James Lennington (OC) 16:05.7; 7. Graham Ballard (STP) 16:35.8; 8. Josh Neilitz (WW) 16:36.1; 9. Andrew Dziak (STP) 16:42.3; 10. Mason Paar (OC) 16:56.4; 29. Henry Ruffi (WW) 18:30.6; 36. Kolton Kershaw (WW) 19:09.3; 37. Eli Akey (WW) 19:17.9; 45. Taylen Taylor (WE) 19:43.9; 46. Will Butalla (WW) 19:44.2; 48. Noorullah Matie (WE) 19:51.7; 50. Dakota Myers (WW) 19:52.9; 52. Darius Yanez (WE) 20:03.1; 53. Greyson Best (WE) 20:13.0; 55. Will Zastrow (WW) 20:27.1; 61. Grant Russel (WW) 20:45.3; 65. Oliver Hornby (WE) 21:03.2; 74. Jackson Kostyn (WE) 22:53.8.

Girls

Team scores: 1. Stevens Point 59; 2. Appleton North 73; 3. Wausau West 103; 4. Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 106; 5. Oconomowoc 123; 6. Sun Prairie West 144; 7. Verona 170; 8. Marshfield 188; 9. Wausau East 276; 10. Wisconsin Rapids 303; 11. Rosholt 322; 12. Auburndale 326; 13. D.C. Everest 344; 14. Edgar 395; 15. Iola-Scandinavia 418; Adams-Friendship and Merrill incomplete.

Top 10, and D.C. Everest, Wausau East and Wausau West finishers: 1. Lucy Dolan (WRA) 19:00.5; 2. Sophia Bablitch (ROS) 19:31.0; 3. Tessa Bruckhart (STP) 19:52.8; 4. Ava Helmbrecht (AN) 19:56.4; 5. Sarah Hopp (STP) 20:04.9; 6. Lexi Remiker (VER) 20:17.0; 7. Elexa Marciniak (WW) 20:20.9; 8. Sophia Scherwinski (AN) 20:25.0; 9. Natalie Scharenbroch (MAR) 20:30.7; 10. Jalyssa Groskreutz (STP) 20:32.0; 13. Leah Ottosen (WW) 20:50.6; 23. Celia Sinz (WW) 21:39.4; 26. Claire Chellevold (WW) 21:56.5; 34. Victoria Myers (WW) 22:27.5; 35. Elliana Graham (WE) 22:29.1; 44. Madi Phelps (WW) 22:52.7; 52. Audrie Schmitt (WE) 23:16.8; 56. Lauren Bouffleur (DC) 23:38.2; 58. Becca Jensen (WW) 23:42.0; 61. McKaea Taylor (WE) 23:51.6; 65. Lauren Edwards (WW) 24:04.9; 66. Margaret Bennett (WE) 24:11.0; 72. Ashlyn Loomans (DC) 24:51.9; 74. Hailey Bass (WE) 25:06.7; 76. Ava Kumar (DC) 25:17.0; 78. Cecelia Hoffman (DC) 25:36.3; 82. Emma Dadabo (DC) 25:59.3; 86. Jenna Koch (DC) 26:26.8; 90. Anja Oestreich (WE) 26:57.7

