WESTON – D.C. Everest scored twice in the first 35 minutes and held on the rest of the way to beat Superior 4-2 in a nonconference boys soccer match Saturday at D.C. Everest Middle School.

Tyler Goertz scored in the fifth minute and Lucas Rickert added another in the 34th to give the Evergreens a 2-0 lead.

Hezekiah Mletzko and Landon Gray added goals in the second half as D.C. Everest was able to finish off the victory and improve to 4-3 this season.

D.C. Everest hosts Merrill in a Wisconsin Valley Conference matchup Thursday at 7 p.m. at D.C. Everest Middle School.

Evergreens 4, Spartans 2

Superior 1 1 – 2

D.C. Everest 2 2 – 4

First half: 1. DC, Tyler Goertz (Brian Lorge), 5’; 2. DC, Lucas Rickert (DC), 34’; 3. SUP, Spencer Kidd, 36’.

Second half: 4. DC, Hezekiah Mletzko, 52’ 5. SUP, Kidd, 59’; 6. DC, Landon Gray, 72’.

Total shots: Superior 5; D.C. Everest 19.

Shot on goal: Superior 3; D.C. Everest 11.

Saves: SUP, Caden Holden 7; DC, Aissen Witter 1.

Records: Superior 3-2-1; D.C. Everest 4-3.

