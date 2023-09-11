Wausau Pilot & Review

Marathon County residents could see significant police activity Tuesday – but there will be no threat to the public, according to a news release issued Monday.

Sheriff’s officials say a multi-agency training exercise is planned for Tuesday in Mosinee near the Nine Mile Forest Recreation Area and Duane L. Corbin Shooting range. The training, involving several partnering agencies and about 60 police professionals, is set for 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Our primary goal for this training is to enhance multiple agency cooperation, ensuring seamless communication and coordination during a large-scale incident,” the release stated. “This is an integral part of our commitment to ensure the safety and security of our community.”

Officials emphasize that there is no threat to the public, but rather a planned and managed exercise that will aid law enforcement agencies in their future responses to simultaneous emergency incidents.

The Everbridge Critical Event Management platform will communicate any emergencies to the public, which will also be passed along by Wausau Pilot & Review as they are received.

Residents and guests near the training area might notice increased law enforcement presence and activity.

Like this: Like Loading...