Wausau Pilot & Review

WABENO – Newman Catholic quarterback Tyler Ackermann ran for 184 yards and two long touchdowns, and threw for two more scores as the Cardinals rolled past Wabeno/Laona 37-0 in an 8-player football game Friday at Wabeno High School.

Ackermann hit Quincy Pfender and Carson Rice with touchdown passes in the first quarter, and added TD runs of 85 and 39 yards in the second quarter to give the Cardinals a 30-0 lead by halftime.

Griffin Puent finished off the scoring with a 5-yard touchdown in the third quarter for Newman Catholic, which is now 1-2 this season.

Newman Catholic hosts Port Edwards at 1 p.m. Saturday in its first Central Conference matchup of the season.

Cardinals 37, Rebels 0

Newman Catholic 14 16 7 0 – 37

Wabeno/Laona 0 0 0 0 – 0

First Quarter

NC – Quincy Pfender 9 pass from Tyler Ackermann (PAT failed).

NC – Carson Rice 11 pass from Ackermann (Ackermann run).

Second Quarter

NC – Ackermann 85 run (Rice pass from Ackermann).

NC – Ackermann 39 run (Pfender pass from Ackermann).

Third Quarter

NC – Griffin Puent 5 run (Carson Calo kick).

Individual Leaders

Rushing: WL, Cooper Albrecht 3-18, Timber Cronauer 4-15, Walker Winkelman 7-minus 30. NC, Tyler Ackermann 20-184, Griffin Puent 10-55, Damien Punet 2-8.

Passing: WL, Winkelman 4-14-26-2, Albrecht 1-2-27-1. NC, Ackermann 12-18-181-0.

Receiving: WL, Cronauer 3-18, Winkelman 1-27, Brady Shepard 1-8. NC, Quincy Pfender 4-27, Carson Rice 3-46, G. Puent 3-27, Aiden Spychalla 2-81.

Interceptions (defense): NC, Spychalla, Rice, Steven Klement

Records: Wabeno/Laona 1-2; Newman Catholic 1-2.

Like this: Like Loading...