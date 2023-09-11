Wausau Pilot & Review

WALES – The Newman Catholic volleyball team finished 4-3 at the Kettle Moraine Invitational on Friday and Saturday.

Newman Catholic defeated Westosha Central 2-0, Kettle Moraine 2-1, Whitefish Bay Dominican 2-0 and Racine Lutheran 2-1, and lost to Onalaska 2-0, Wauwatosa East 2-1 and Racine Lutheran 2-1.

Camille Sobolewski had 58 kills, 40 digs and eight blocks, Lily Shields had 39 kills, 49 digs, 46 assists and 13 aces, and Paige Guld had 90 assists, 66 digs and 37 kills for the Cardinals in their seven matches.

Ashley Jankowski added 50 digs and 26 kills for Newman Catholic.

Newman Catholic hosts Marathon for a Marawood Conference South Division match on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

