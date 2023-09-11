By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

A trial date has been set for a Weston woman facing reckless homicide charges in connection with the overdose death of a 41-year-old man whose body was discovered at a Kronenwetter home.

A tentative plea hearing had been set for August for Lyndy R. Lucas, who is described in court documents as a “known heroin dealer.” But on Aug. 14, the case had not yet been resolved, and a jury trial date was docketed for Nov. 16.

An investigation began more than two years ago, in July 2021, when police responded to a home on Sunny Meadow Drive for a report of a man who was non-responsive. When crews arrived they discovered the man was dead. A spoon, multiple medications and a substance that later tested positive for opioids was nearby, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim’s name was redacted from court documents.

Investigators with the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force allegedly traced the drugs to Lucas, who was taken into custody 11 months later on outstanding warrants along with charges of possessing fentanyl.

Lucas, now 42, was on probation at the time of her arrest. Court records show she was given a withheld sentence on an obstruction charge three months before the man’s death. That plea deal is now potentially in jeopardy.

Two additional felony cases are also in the mix. Court records show Lucas was charged on Aug. 5, 2021 with battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer; manufacturing or delivering heroin; first-degree recklessly endangering safety; throwing or discharging bodily fluid at a public safety worker or prosecutor; and resisting or obstructing an officer. The offense date is listed as Aug. 3, 2021, just weeks after the man’s fatal overdose.

Months later, Lucas was charged again, this time with manufacturing or delivering Schedule I or II narcotics.

During an initial appearance in June 2022, Circuit Judge Greg Strasser ordered Lucas held on a $250,000 cash bond. She remains behind bars.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

