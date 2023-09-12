WAUSAU – Land surveying technician David Goslin has joined REI Engineering’s construction team, REI announced this week.
Goslin’s responsibilities include performing project specific field work, preparing/maintaining sketches/maps/reports/legal descriptions and conducting surveys to establish legal property boundaries.
Goslin earned an Associate Degree in land surveying from Nicolet Technical College in 1992. He was a member of the WSLS and represented the central chapter for two years. And he worked for Wisconsin Valley Surveyors from 1992 until 2010 performing all duties associated with the land surveying profession.