United Way of Marathon County seeks volunteers to rake, bag and haul leaves for elderly and disabled homeowners on Make a Difference Day, Oct. 28.

Your work will allow people to care for and remain in their homes without taking on an additional household expense, which can present a significant financial challenge for some.

For more information on volunteering, visit unitedwaymc.org and click on the online calendar or call 715-848-2927.

Additionally, if you need your yard raked, call 211 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

