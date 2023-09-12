The Wausau Area Builders Association will host its second annual Build My Future Northcentral Wisconsin in September to provide local high school students a hands-on, interactive showcase of building and related industries.

The goal of the Sept. 27 event at Kolbe Windows and Doors is to support workforce development for WABA members, builders, associates and community businesses.

“I want to help our trade and also be a resource to help our community and our students,” said Aaron Beyer of Modern Builders and Suppliers, and Build My Future chairperson. “I feel it is important to show students the many different career paths and possibilities to choose from in our local area. If we can show the possibilities that are here, it will help our students find a job and help our local businesses with employment.”

There are 16 schools and more than 65 businesses registered for the event. More than 700 students are expected to attend.

For more information about the event and to register, visit

wausauareabuilders.com.

