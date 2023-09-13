WAUSAU – Children’s Wisconsin Marathon County Family Resource Center will host a Parking Lot Party to roundup donations and diapers for The Neighbors’ Place and The Babies Place.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 23 at 705 S. 24th Ave., Wausau, featuring special guests, door prizes, games and food.

For each donation an individual brings, he or she will be given an

extra door prize ticket.

Children’s Wisconsin offers prevention programs and support services for all families in Marathon County at no cost and has been providing these services for almost 30 years. Its programs are now facing funding cuts which will result in a reduction of services in 2024.

The party is free to attend, and free to participate in all activities and door prizes.

For more information about programming or making a donation, contact Maria Coakley at mcoakley@childrenswi.org.

Like this: Like Loading...