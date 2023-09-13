Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Newman Catholic girls volleyball team evened its Marawood Conference South Division record with a 3-0 sweep of Marathon on Tuesday night at Newman Catholic High School.

The Cardinals won 25-16, 25-22, 25-20, to improve to 1-1 in the Marawood South this season. Marathon is also now 1-1.

Lily Shields had 11 kills, five service aces and 12 digs, Paige Guld added 21 assists, and Camille Sobolewski had 10 kills and nine digs for Newman Catholic.

Ashley Jankowski chipped in nine kills, nine digs and three aces for Newman.

Newman will compete at the Chippewa Falls McDonell Invitational on Saturday.

