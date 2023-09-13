By Shereen Siewert

A warrant was issued this week for a 41-year-old Wausau man facing an array of felony charges, one of which was filed after he was allegedly discovered asleep in a stranger’s driveway with drugs in his vehicle.

Jonathan Huff faces charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the combined influence of drugs and alcohol – fifth offense – and possession of methamphetamine. Charges were filed in September 2021 in Marathon County Circuit Court, one day after a deputy was dispatched to a home on Falcon Drive in Maine for a complaint of a suspicious vehicle in the driveway.

Police say they arrived to discover Huff asleep with his vehicle running and shifted in reverse, with his foot on the brake.

Deputies knocked on the window and eventually woke Huff, who was arrested after undergoing field sobriety tests. Police say Huff appeared confused, said he stopped to sleep, did not know he was in the driveway of someone’s home and thought he was in Merrill.

A K9 sniff led to a search where 11 grams of suspected methamphetamine were discovered on the front passenger seat, according to court documents.

Huff faces charges in five separate cases, the most recent of which was filed in March. A plea hearing to resolve all cases was set for Monday, but Huff failed to appear, according to online court documents. That prompted Circuit Judge Suzanne O’Neill to authorize a $10,000.00 bench warrant for Huff.

A bond forfeiture hearing is scheduled for Sept. 20.

