By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

A former Wausau man with more than three decades experience in government leadership will serve as Kronenwetter’s new village administrator, according to a news release issued Wednesday.

Peter Kampfer, who is working and living in Texas, will move back to the area to assume the role. Kampfer was one of three candidates interviewed Sept. 11 by the Kronenwetter Village Board.

As a result of the interviews, Kampfer was offered the position. Village officials say in addition to his years of working in local government, Kampfer also has experience leading public utilities.

“While all the candidates did a nice job interviewing, one stood out from the rest,” Kronenwetter Interim Administrator Kim Manley said. “The Village is excited to start a new chapter with Mr. Kampfer.”

Kampfer’s LinkedIn page lists him as general manager of the Johnson County Special Utility District in Joshua Tex., a role he has held since March 2020. He holds a BS from Texas Tech and is a Certified Public Manager, his page states.

Kronenwetter has been without a full-time leader for more than a year, after the departure of Richard Downey. Four interim administrators have led the village since Downey’s exit.

A previous offer made in June to Bradley Hanson was rescinded after a background check, for reasons that have not been made fully public. The search then continued with assistance from a recruitment specialist.

The vote to hire Kampfer was unanimous. He is due to begin his new position in October.

Like this: Like Loading...