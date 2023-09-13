Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments
Large Division
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Kimberly
|(7)
|3-0
|84
|1
|2. Kettle Moraine
|(2)
|4-0
|78
|4
|3. Mukwonago
|–
|4-0
|74
|3
|4. Waunakee
|–
|4-0
|60
|5
|5. Muskego
|–
|4-0
|55
|6
|6. Franklin
|–
|4-0
|39
|7
|7. Sussex Hamilton
|–
|4-0
|28
|8
|8. Kaukauna
|–
|4-0
|18
|10
|9. Brookfield Central
|–
|4-0
|17
|9
|10. Middleton
|–
|3-1
|15
|2
Others receiving votes: Verona 11. Appleton North 10. Mount Horeb/Barneveld 4. Neenah 1. Badger 1.Medium Division
School FPV Record Points Last Week 1. Columbus (5) 4-0 85 2 2. Port Washington (3) 4-0 82 1 3. Lodi (1) 4-0 68 3 4. Baldwin-Woodville – 4-0 58 6 5. Plymouth – 4-0 53 5 6. Little Chute – 4-0 49 8 7. Two Rivers – 4-0 33 10 8. Catholic Memorial – 2-2 15 NR 9. Notre Dame – 3-1 14 NR 10. Northwestern – 4-0 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Rhinelander 7. Appleton Xavier 5. Brodhead/Juda 5. Westby 3. Kewaunee 3. Ellsworth 2. New Berlin West 2. Pewaukee 2.Small Division
School FPV Record Points Last Week 1. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic (4) 4-0 84 1 2. St. Mary’s Springs (4) 4-0 77 2 3. Cashton – 4-0 72 3 4. Bangor – 4-0 55 4 5. Colby – 4-0 51 6 6. Marshall – 4-0 41 5 7. Aquinas (1) 3-1 29 8 8. Mondovi – 4-0 26 7 9. Edgar – 3-1 19 9 10. Pepin1Alma – 4-0 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Auburndale 9. Lancaster 8. Regis 5. Weyauwega-Fremont 4. Darlington 3. Black Hawk/Warren IL 1.