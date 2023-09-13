By The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments

Large Division

School FPV Record Points Last Week 1. Kimberly (7) 3-0 84 1 2. Kettle Moraine (2) 4-0 78 4 3. Mukwonago – 4-0 74 3 4. Waunakee – 4-0 60 5 5. Muskego – 4-0 55 6 6. Franklin – 4-0 39 7 7. Sussex Hamilton – 4-0 28 8 8. Kaukauna – 4-0 18 10 9. Brookfield Central – 4-0 17 9 10. Middleton – 3-1 15 2

Others receiving votes: Verona 11. Appleton North 10. Mount Horeb/Barneveld 4. Neenah 1. Badger 1.Medium Division School FPV Record Points Last Week 1. Columbus (5) 4-0 85 2 2. Port Washington (3) 4-0 82 1 3. Lodi (1) 4-0 68 3 4. Baldwin-Woodville – 4-0 58 6 5. Plymouth – 4-0 53 5 6. Little Chute – 4-0 49 8 7. Two Rivers – 4-0 33 10 8. Catholic Memorial – 2-2 15 NR 9. Notre Dame – 3-1 14 NR 10. Northwestern – 4-0 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Rhinelander 7. Appleton Xavier 5. Brodhead/Juda 5. Westby 3. Kewaunee 3. Ellsworth 2. New Berlin West 2. Pewaukee 2.Small Division School FPV Record Points Last Week 1. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic (4) 4-0 84 1 2. St. Mary’s Springs (4) 4-0 77 2 3. Cashton – 4-0 72 3 4. Bangor – 4-0 55 4 5. Colby – 4-0 51 6 6. Marshall – 4-0 41 5 7. Aquinas (1) 3-1 29 8 8. Mondovi – 4-0 26 7 9. Edgar – 3-1 19 9 10. Pepin1Alma – 4-0 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Auburndale 9. Lancaster 8. Regis 5. Weyauwega-Fremont 4. Darlington 3. Black Hawk/Warren IL 1.

