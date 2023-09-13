Dear editor,

“First they came for the Communists

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Communist

Then they came for the Socialists

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Socialist

Then they came for the trade unionists

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a trade unionist

Then they came for the Jews

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Jew

Then they came for me

And there was no one left

To speak out for me.”

“First They Came” by Pastor Martin Niemoller

I will add to this:

Then they came for the LGBTQIA+

Then they came for the teachers in public schools-this is true in Wisconsin and public school board members

Then they came for women’s rights to choose-this is true in Wisconsin

Then they came for the books that children can read-this is true in Marathon County

Then they came for people of color-this is true in Wisconsin and other states

Then they came for the voters and found ways to make it harder to vote in Wisconsin-this includes gerrymandered districts since 2012

Then they came for Justice Janet who was elected to the Wisconsin Supreme Court

Then they came for the Democrats

Then they came for the election officials, county clerks, and others in Wisconsin and other states

Then they came for the children who have been murdered, injured or traumatized while attending school-There have been 386 school shootings since Columbine; 356,000 students have experienced gun violence at school since Columbine

The list for “First they came for” continues to grow in Wisconsin and in the U.S. Who will be next? What group or groups will be next?

And what will be done when the Republicans control the State Senate and the Assembly and have had control for many sessions since the 2010 election due to gerrymandering and tons and tons of money flowing into their coffers due to the Citizen United Decision.

Joyce Luedke of Weston

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Like this: Like Loading...