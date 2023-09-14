STEVENS POINT – Enjoy a guided birdwatching tour while learning about bird habitats and forestry at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s Schmeeckle Reserve in October.

The tour will be offered from 7 to 10 a.m. Oct. 7, meeting at the reserve’s Visitor Center.

Bird watchers, nature enthusiasts and landowners will learn how smart forest management practices create habitats for a variety of bird and wildlife species. Binoculars can be brought or will be provided upon request.

The workshop will include long periods of walking outdoors on wood chip and gravel trails.

Registration for this guided experience is $35. Space is limited. To secure your spot and to find more details, visit www3.uwsp.edu/cnr-ap/WFC/Pages/Landowner-Resources/birding-forestry-tour.aspx. Registration closes Sept. 29.

Like this: Like Loading...