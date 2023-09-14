WAUSAU – Monk Botanical Gardens wants you!

The gardens seeks creatives to craft a scarecrow to showcase at Monk Botanical Gardens during its annual walking light show, “Blossom of Lights.”

Scarecrows on Parade. Photo courtesy Monk Botanical Gardens.

Be as creative as you dare—ruffles, flannel, crazy hats, ball gowns, sports regalia—you’re in charge!

This year’s contest includes separate entry categories for children, youths, adults, and businesses or organizations. Participants will set up their scarecrows before “Blossom of Lights” and they will remain in the kitchen garden through October.

Each entry will receive three complimentary passes to enjoy “Blossom of Lights” for one evening and view your creation on display. In addition, special awards range from most Wisconsin or Wausonian to most whimsical and beyond. There is also a best in show for each registration category.

Registration ends at 5 p.m. Sept. 30. Register online at www.BlossomofLights.org, where you also can find the contest rules and buy “Blossom of Lights” tickets.

Contact Monk Botanical Gardens with any questions at info@monkgardens.org or 715-261-6309.

