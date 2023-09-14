WAUSAU – Northcentral Technical College, in partnership with the University of Wisconsin-Stout, announced today a new opportunity for those interested in pursuing a degree in automation leadership.

This one-of-a-kind degree features industry-backed credentials from the Smart Automation Certification Alliance.

The Bachelor of Science degree in automation leadership solves a wide range of needs by providing several pathways for learners to complete an advanced degree. Learners can earn credit for past coursework and on-the-job skills to advance from SACA credentialing to Associate Degree to Bachelor’s Degree and beyond more quickly and efficiently, creating unique opportunities to up-skill central Wisconsin’s incumbent workforce.

“As we developed this program in partnership with UW-Stout, we have received overwhelming support from area employers and professional organizations,” said Darren Ackley, vice president of learning and provost of NTC. “Providing innovative educational opportunities into smart manufacturing careers is a win-win for our communities and local economy.”

The degree also helps area businesses attract and retain high-skilled workers through flexible degree completion options, so employees can earn their degrees online while they work.

The degree consists of 120 credits that can be earned by completing Smart Automation Certification Alliance credentials, college classes or a combination of the two. Through a partnership with local K-12 districts, high school students can get a jumpstart on the degree at their high schools.

To learn more, contact Xang Lee, transfer and student success advisor at NTC, at 715-803-1618 or leex@ntc.edu.

Like this: Like Loading...