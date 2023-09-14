Prevail Bank recently raised $10,946, and collected and shredded 13.5 tons of paper, saving 230 trees, during its community shred days at its nine branches.

As part of this fundraising event, Prevail Bank donated $1 for every pound of paper collected, up to $1,000 per location. Overall, 27,156 pounds of paper was collected, as well as $2,096 in donations.

“Sustainability and building a better tomorrow for our customers and the next generation are important to us,” said Nathan Quinnell, Prevail Bank president. “Working together to pursue what’s possible is what Prevail Bank does best.”

Money raised during the event was divided between nine local nonprofits: United Way of South Wood & Adams County, Owen-Withee Area Historical Society, Marshfield Area Pet Shelter, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northcentral Wisconsin, People Helping People, Inc., The Red Apple Center, Taylor County Health and Human Services – Suicide Awareness and Prevention Programming, Joshua’s Camp, and CAP Services – Family Crisis Center.

