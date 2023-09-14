By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

A 21-year-old Stevens Point man who brutally attacked a neighbor and her child will spend decades in prison before being deported to his home country, Portage County District Attorney Cass Cousins announced this week.

Elier Bravo was convicted and sentenced Wednesday in Portage County Court on two counts of attempted first-decree intentional homicide. Circuit Judge Michael Zell ordered a bifurcated sentence, which means Bravo will spend 30 years in prison followed by 20 years of extended supervision.

Several other counts of mayhem, aggravated battery, and burglary were dismissed but read-in for sentencing.

Bravo has been in custody on a $5 million cash bond since being arrested on Dec. 20.

Police say Bravo broke into a neighbor’s home in the middle of the night on Dec. 20, 2022, took a knife from the kitchen and attacked the mother and child while they were asleep in bed. The woman suffered 32 stab wounds, while the child was stabbed seven times, police say.

According to Cousins’ press release, the woman fought back and disarmed Bravo, who fled to his home and hid in an exterior stairwell before police arrived.

Point Plover Metro Wire, which had a reporter at the sentencing hearing and covered the crime extensively, reported that the woman told officers that in the weeks leading up to the attack, she believed Bravo had been entering her home without her knowledge or permission, moving various items, and looking through her drawers. She had installed a video surveillance system not long before the attack, on which police observed Bravo leaving the home “covered in blood,” at about the same time as the 911 call was made.

At sentencing, prosecutors highlighted the vicious and brutal nature of the stabbing, the seriousness of the injuries, the complete innocence of the two victims, one of whom was a child, and the resulting mental trauma and anguish experienced by them, their friends and family, and the community as a whole.

Prosecutors said Bravo did everything in his power to kill the victims. “The only reason that the defendant failed to kill the victims is that he was prevented from doing so by [Victim],” Cousins said. “[Victim] saved her own life that night, and the life of her daughter.”

In sentencing Bravo, Judge Zell said that this was the most violent crime he had ever seen his more than 25-year career as a lawyer and a judge. Judge Zell described the defendant’s actions as a “planned act of terrorism,” and said that it was nothing short of a “miracle” that both victims survived the attack.

“What happened to the victims is the stuff of nightmares,” Cousins said. “I remain astonished at the strength and courage of the adult victim to first, disarm the defendant and save her and her daughter’s life, and then to tackle the arduous process of physical and mental healing. My hope is that this sentence and the final resolution of this case will be a significant milestone in that recovery process.”

Cousins also went on to thank the Stevens Point Police Department, Fire Department, other first responders, and the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, whose swift response saved the victims’ lives and brought the defendant to justice.

Bravo, who is not eligible for early release, will be deported to Mexico upon his release and barred from legal reentry. Officials say Bravo was in the country legally on a work visa when he attacked his neighbor and her daughter.

Like this: Like Loading...