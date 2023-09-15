Damakant Jayshi

One week after a Wausau man delivered an antisemitic rant at a committee meeting, Marathon County is examining tools to control unruly speakers while respecting their First Amendment right to be heard.

On Thursday, Marathon County Corporation Counsel Michael Puerner laid out the legalities related to public comments, people’s First Amendment protections of the content of their speech, Robert’s Rules of Order, and the role and authority of board leaders to maintain decorum during a meeting.

In a presentation titled ‘Maintaining Decorum During Public Comment – A Chairperson’s Guide,’ Puerner said the public has no statutory or constitutional right to participate in a meeting of a governmental body, but if that body adopts a rule allowing for public comments, constitutional issues will come into play.

“During public comments, citizens do not have a First Amendment right to disrupt the business of government, but they do enjoy First Amendment protections as to the contents of their speech,” Puerner said.

However, he urged caution when dealing with comments that are obscene since those are nearly always protected speech. He outlined several options that a chair of a committee or board could use: admonishing the speaker, ensuring the comments are germane to the committee’s jurisdiction or to the agenda of the county board, the body’s chair deciding to move on to the next order of business, ordering a recess, and even adjourning the meeting if behavior spirals out of control.

The rules apply not only to the speaker during public comments but also to the people in the audience if they indulge in disruptive and disorderly conduct like hand clapping, stomping of feet, whistling and making noise. Puerner said the U.S. Supreme Court has allowed county boards to enact viewpoint-neutral “place, time and manner” restrictions on speech during a board or a committee meeting if there is a legitimate government interest in that restriction.

“The interest in an orderly meeting is a legitimate governmental interest upon which we can base restrictions – so we can adopt rules that restrict time, place, and manner of public comments,” he said. Viewpoint-neutral restrictions are restrictions that do not discriminate based upon the message or viewpoint of the speaker, he added.

Last week, residents witnessed an antisemitic rant from a man who previously lost his Board of Supervisors election bid. The man blamed Jews for creating and using the “Covid agenda” to manipulate people, amidst some apparent shock but also cheers and support from the audience.

Puerner said speakers during public comments can be silenced if they are being disruptive or threatening.

“We cannot shut down comments solely because we don’t like them but we can prohibit comments that are not germane to a committee’s jurisdiction or the agenda item of the full board,” he added.

He also suggested that the security at the courthouse could get involved “if something is bordering on the criminal area.”

Responding to a question on who will determine when people need to leave the room, the county’s attorney said that the committee cannot decide. That determination has to be made by the court’s deputies, who provide security. The committee chair can only say a person’s comments are out of order and a violation of the rules.

Board Chair Kurt Gibbs, who also chairs the Executive Committee, said he agendized the appropriate use of Robert’s Rules of Order to control an unruly person or audience as an educational tool for the supervisors and chairs of meetings.

Supervisor Chris Dickinson suggested giving the committee chairs and vice chairs critical information on how they can deal with the situation and giving people handouts explaining rules and decorum so that they can understand the reasons made by presiding officers when trying to establish order in the meeting.

“Although you have the First Amendment right to speak, you don’t necessarily get the protection of the First Amendment for the things you say,” he said document to public should note that statement. “So if you come up there and start saying that ‘Oh I know that Chair Gibbs is breaking the law and starting to create, you know.’ There is no protection for people for that.”

Dickinson also suggested placing the microphone in the middle of the room, facing the chair instead of facing the people in the audience.

Supervisor Jennifer Aarrestad, who chaired the Health and Human Services Committee last Wednesday when the antisemitic rant occurred, said had she known some of the options available to presiding officers “maybe things would have been directed a little differently.” She said she tried her best to control the situation. “It was hard to understand where the comments were coming from. And I did question the public speaker,” she said.

Chair Gibbs said his intention in having the rules discussed was not to target anyone in particular rather presenting an opportunity to learn and move forward.

Supervisor Ann Lemmer said that though chairs and members of a body do not respond to public comments, last week’s comments caused great harm to a specific religious group. “What is the role of the body to stand up and say, ‘No, we don’t agree with this.’ Because I think in our silence there’s a sense of advocacy of it or tolerance of it.”

She asked if it would be appropriate for the body or its chair or somebody else to make a public statement after the fact that they disagreed with those comments and “that doesn’t represent us.”

Puerner said advised against engaging with speakers during public comments since that might lead to talking about an item that is not properly agendized and could also violate some potential open meetings law.

Like this: Like Loading...