MARSHFIELD – Marshfield Columbus Catholic senior Alex Edwards notched his 100th career goal, and two more, as the Dons defeated Wausau Newman Catholic 5-0 in a battle of Central Wisconsin Conference boys soccer leaders on Thursday at Griese Park.

Edwards secured his milestone goal on a breakaway just 8:45 into the game, added another in the 26th minute and finished off a hat trick 14:20 into the second half of the Dons’ victory.

Xan Rodriguez and Brady Zimmermann each scored as well for Columbus Catholic, which is now 8-1-1 overall and 5-0 in the CWC after posting its seventh-straight victory.

Newman Catholic (5-1, 4-1 CWC) suffered its first loss of the season as it was held to four shots on goal, all saved by Columbus goalkeeper Lucas Kreklau. Newman’s Owen Reeves also made four saves in goal.

Newman Catholic will be back in action Saturday at the Northland Pines Quad in Eagle River, along with Barron and Three Lakes/Phelps.

Dons 5, Cardinals 0

Newman Catholic 0 0 – 0

Columbus Catholic 2 3 – 5

First half: 1. CC, Alex Edwards, 8:45; 2. CC, A. Edwards (Mason Edwards), 25:36.

Second half: 3. CC, Xan Rodriguez (A. Edwards), 51:43; 4. CC, A. Edwards (Charlie Moore), 54:20; 5. CC, Brady Zimmermann (penalty kick), 64:12.

Total shots: NC 5; CC 12.

Shots on goal: NC 4; CC 9.

Corner kicks: NC 1; CC 4.

Saves: NC, Owen Reeves 4; CC, Lucas Kreklau 4.

Records: Newman Catholic 5-1, 4-1 Central Wisconsin Conference; Columbus Catholic 8-1-1, 5-0 Central Wisconsin Conference.

