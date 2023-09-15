Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Newman Catholic girls tennis team swept the three doubles matches and defeated Marshfield Columbus Catholic 5-2 loss in a Great Northern Conference match Thursday at Oak Island Park.

The three doubles teams for the Cardinals did not lose a game, sweeping each match 6-0, 6-0.

Newman Catholic is now 5-1 in the GNC this season.

Newman Catholic will compete at the Eau Claire Regis Invitational on Saturday.

Newman Catholic 5, Columbus Catholic 2

Singles: 1. Akosua Yeboah (CC) def. Reagan Herdrich 6-4, 2-6, 6-4; 2. Maria Elizabeth Garcia (CC) def. Addie Schmitt 6-2, 6-1; 3. Evelyn Herdrich (NC) def. Maggie Callaghan 6-4, 7-5; 4. Olivia Fox (NC) def. Callie Hanson 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles: 1. Ava Sukanen-Molly Merrill (NC) def. Anna Callaghan-Kenai Volkman 6-0, 6-0; 2. Naomi Stenstrom-Addison Puent (NC) def. Hannah Loucks-Monica Thill 6-0, 6-0; 3. Fiona MacCarthy-Abby Hynes (NC) def. Kate Fieweger-Jade Kuhn 6-0, 6-0.

Records: Columbus Catholic 1-5 Great Northern Conference; Newman Catholic 5-1 Great Northern Conference.

