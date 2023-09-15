Wausau Pilot & Review

The following establishments in Marathon County underwent routine inspections in August:

Cellar Sports Bar & Grill at 213104 Legion St, Stratford, 54484, inspected on August 15. No violations.

Charlie’s Bar at 144746 County Road N, Marathon, 54448, inspected on August 30. Four violations:

The Person in Charge (PIC) is unable to demonstrate knowledge of safe cooking temperatures as it pertains to time and temperature combinations when cooking roasts.

Ground beef was being improperly thawed by being set in warm, non-running water.

Working containers, spray bottle, of purple power degreaser, was not labeled with common name of product.

Cooling unit in the walk-in cooler is not maintained in good repair. The condensate drain has likely iced up and the fans are propelling condensate across the north end of the cooler.

Doyle’s Moon Saloon at 209770 County Road O, Mosinee, 54455, inspected on August 16. Two violations:

There are items identified on the menu with a consumer advisory that should be removed. Like the pulled pork, chicken, BLT Club, turkey club. These items would not be served undercooked.

Certified food manager certificate expired 8/15/2023. Must get a certified person within 90 days.

Dwight House at 500 E Spruce St, Abbotsford, 54405, inspected on August 31. No violations.

Eagle’s Nest Family Restaurant at 280 Grand Av, Schofield, 54476, inspected on August 28. No violations.

El Charro at 1711 Schofield Ave Suite 3, Weston, 54476, inspected on August 22. Four violations:

Store all over the counter medicines in the office. Do not store on the shelf in the kitchen area where food is stored. (Corrected during inspection)

Since there is no food prep sink. Beef needs to be thawed in the cooler.

A chlorine test kit is not available for checking sanitizer concentrations.

The table top in the booths need repairing. Surface covering is peeling making it non-absorbant.

G-Express Deli, LLC at 1817 Rosecrans St, Wausau, 54401, inspected on August 24. Six violations:

Ginger sausage in the Hot Holding Display is hot held at 116°F

The Person in Charge (PIC) is not monitoring the food temperatures during hot holding.

Wiping cloth used for wiping surfaces was observed stored on on the counter rather than in chemical sanitizer.

Install the food preparation sink. Significant food preparation is occurring without the use of a food preparation sink.

Foam trays were observed being reused.

Clean cooler and freezer door handles on a more frequent basis.

Greenwood Hills Restaurant at 2002 Poplar Ln, Wausau, 54403, inspected on August 15. Four violations:

Nacho cheese (8/1), drunken chicken (8/1), potsticker sauce (8/3), Thai sauce (7/24, 7/29) and Asian sauce (8/6) have exceeded their date marks.

Tuna steaks are improperly thawed in vacuum sealed packages.

Chlorine test strips are not available for testing the kitchen dishwasher’s sanitizer concentration.

Vertical drawer (low boys) are not equipped with an integral or permanently affixed thermometer.

Hog Creek Bar & Grill LLC at 143203 State Highway 153, Mosinee, 54455, inspected on August 16. One violation:

There are items being identified with the consumer advisory that should be removed. Like chicken. Item would not be served undercooked.

McDonald’s of Wausau at 409 Forest St, Wausau, 54403, inspected on August 16. No violations.

Panera Bread #1700 at 1700 Stewart Av Ste 100, Wausau, 54401, inspected on August 17. One violation:

Clean the door handles of food equipment on a more frequent basis.

Pizza Ranch at 2715 Schofield Ave, Weston, 54476, inspected on August 29. Three violations:

The dishwasher in not reaching proper sanitzation temperature.

The Person in Charge (PIC) is not monitoring proper sanitization techniques in the food establishment. Recommend testing dishwasher on a weekly basis.

An irreversible registering thermometer is not provided for measuring utensil surface temperatures in the hot water mechanical warewashing operation.

Reservoir Dog Saloon at 206930 County Rd O, Mosinee, 54455, inspected on August 16. No violations.

Rick’s Sunrise Bar at 167310 State Highway 52, Wausau, 54403, inspected on August 31. One violation:

Digital thermometers are used for monitoring the ambient air temp of the inside and outside walk-in coolers. The batteries had died and the air temps could not be observed.

Subway at 601 Forest St, Wausau, 54403, inspected on August 31. No violations.

Tim’s Northside Bar & Grill at 102 E Adams St, Colby, 54421, inspected on August 31. No violations.

VFW Post #2227 at 104 S Division St, Colby, 54421, inspected on August 31. No violations.

