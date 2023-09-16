Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – D.C. Everest scored four times in the opening 12 minutes and rolled to a 6-3 win over Eau Claire North in a nonconference boys soccer game Friday night at D.C. Everest Middle School.

Landon Gray scored in the opening minute, Tyler Goertz added two more goals, and Gray scored again in the 11th minute as the Evergreens (6-3) cruised out to a 4-0 lead.

Eau Claire North cut the gap in half before Gray and Hezekiah Mletzko scored again before halftime to give D.C. Everest a comfortable lead.

Garrick Willard had four saves in goal for the Evergreens.

D.C. Everest hosts River Falls at noon on Saturday at D.C. Everest Middle School.

Evergreens 6, Huskies 3

Eau Claire North 2 1 – 3

D.C. Everest 6 0 – 6

First half: 1. DC, Landon Gray, 1’; 2. DC, Tyler Goertz, 4’; 3. DC, Goertz, 7’; 4. DC, Gray, 11’; 5. EC, Taven Hateli, 13’; 6. EC, Michael Halvorson (Dylan Morosky), 18’; 7. DC. Gray, 23’; 8. DC, Hezekiah Mletzko (Gray), 35’.

Second half: 9. EC, Morosky, 63’.

Total shots: ECN 9; DC 21.

Shots on goal: ECN 7; DC 12.

Saves: DC, Garrick Willard 4.

Records: Eau Claire North 3-5-1; D.C. Everest 6-3.

