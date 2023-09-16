Wausau Pilot & Review

Portage County District Attorney Cass Cousins announced Friday that a Stevens Point man was convicted and sentenced to a total of 30 years in prison after being convicted of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child.

Michael J. Jakubiak, 63, at a Sept. 15 hearing, was sentenced by Portage County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Baker to a bifurcated sentence comprising 20 years of initial confinement in prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision.

The sentence will run consecutively to a 12-year term already being served on arson and burglary parole. The first day Jakubiak will be eligible for release will be in 2054, four days shy of his 94th birthday.

The conviction arose out of a Stevens Point Police investigation that showed Jakubiak repeatedly sexually assaulted a child younger than 10 years old.

The investigation was also assisted by Portage County Health and Human Services and the Wausau Child Advocacy Center, without whose diligent efforts the prosecution and conviction would not have been possible, Cousins said.

“This defendant’s crimes are unspeakable and defy my comprehension and understanding,” Cousins said. “My heart absolutely breaks to know that a small child in our community was victimized in this way, and I take some reassurance in the fact that this particular defendant will never again have the opportunity to victimize another person.”

