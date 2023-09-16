Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Wausau East/West edged Marshfield by four shots to win the sixth leg of the Wisconsin Valley Conference Girls Golf Tournament on Friday at Tribute Golf Course.

East/West shot a 173 to pull into a tie for the overall team lead with Marshfield (177) and whichever team finishes higher at the final leg of the tournament on Monday at Wisconsin River Golf Course in Stevens Point will be the Wisconsin Valley Conference champion.



Wisconsin Rapids was third with a 186, D.C. Everest fourth with a 199 and Stevens Point took fifth with a 202.

Ava Fredriksen of Stevens Point was meet medalist with a 37, one shot in front of Wausau East/West’s Talia Schlindwein. Ella Szekeress of D.C. Everest was third with a 41, and Ayla Trollop of East/West and Marshfield’s McKenzie Holm tied for fourth with 43s.

Ella Wendlilng added a 45, Ella Lambrecht had a 47 and Natalie Doering had a 55 to round out East/West’s scoring.

Anna Meyer shot a 47, Sophia Wagman had a 54, and Harper Brandenburg and Angelea Steinke each shot a 57 for the Evergreens.

Wisconsin Valley Conference Girls Golf Tournament

Leg No. 6, Sept. 15, at Tribute Golf Course, Wausau

Team scores: 1. Wausau East/West 173; 2. Marshfield 177; 3. Wisconsin Rapids 186; 4. D.C. Everest 199; 5. Stevens Point 202.

Individual scores: 1. Ava Frederiksen (SP) 37; 2. Talia Schlindwein (WAU) 38; 3. Ella Szekeress (DC) 41; 4. Ayla Trollop (WAU) and McKenzie Holm (MAR) 43; 6. Alexa Cour (WR) and Lili Anaya (MAR) 44; 8. Lexxi Oertel (MAR), Natalie Henslin (WR), Ella Wendling (WAU) and Shylah Brogan (MAR) 45; 12. Anna Meyer (DC) and Ella Lambrecht (WAU) 47; 14. Brooke Strangfeld (WR) 48; 15. Gabby Neilitz (WR) 49; 16. Skylar Millan (SP) 51; 17. Sophia Wagman (DC) 54; 18. Natalie Doering (WAU) 55; 19. Faith Stemkowski (SP) 56; 20. Angela Steinke (DC) and Harper Brandenburg (DC) 57; 22. Madalyn Cisewski (SP) 58; 23. Kate Ninneman (WR) 61; 24. Evey Szymkowiak (SP) 65; Brielle Lenz (MAR) WD.

Like this: Like Loading...