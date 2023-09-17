Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Wausau West had a pair of top-10 finishes at the Smiley Cross Country Invitational on Saturday at Wausau East High School.

The meet featured more than 600 runners competing in varsity races.

Stevens Point won the Division 1 boys team title, with West Salem taking the Division 2 & 3 boys championship. The Wausau West girls took seventh and boys finished 10th, while the Wausau East girls were 10th and the boys 20th.

Madison West was the D-1 girls team champ and Little Chute placed first in the Division 2 & 3 girls standings.

Wausau West’s Elexa Marciniak took seventh in the girls 5-kilometer race, running in 19:43.6, with teammates Celia Sinz taking 31st in 29:57.6 and Leah Ottosen 33rd in 20:59.1.

Wausau East’s had two girls earn top-50 finishes as Elliana Graham was 40th in 21:13.1 and Lily Hoenisch finished 46th in 21:28.6. Meredith Richter of Medford was the top D-1 girls runner, finishing in 18:59.5, 18 seconds in front of Waunakee’s Cianna Wipperfurth.

Josh Neilitz nabbed a sixth-place finish in the boys 5K, running in 16:22.3 to lead Wausau West. Grady Lenn of De Pere won the D-1 boys title in 16:25.7, 33 seconds ahead of Stevens Point’s Bode Erickson.

Click here for complete results, courtesy of pttiming.com.

Like this: Like Loading...