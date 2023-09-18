WESTON – The D.C. Everest Area School District will launch in late September its Traveling Resources for Early Evergreens, or TREE, house bus designed to meet the needs of the district’s special education preschool students.

This mobile classroom, which will be available at various Early Evergreen sites, is considered a unique model of sensory learning environments.

It provides students with a calming space filled with outdoor murals and hands-on activities. Designed to meet the sensory and regulation needs of the district’s youngest learners, the TREE House will provide children with opportunities to explore movement, visual, and tactile activities and materials.

The Sept. 26 launch of the TREE House marks the culmination of a multi-year project that began with the donation of a bus by Allen Lamers in memory of a family member. The project was completed in collaboration with the No Boundaries team, who designed the interior, and the Eleva-Strum Central High School Cardinal Manufacturing Program students who worked on the interior modifications. The exterior wrap was designed by Karen Nerison of the DCE communications team, and produced and installed by Flipside.

