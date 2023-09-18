By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

A Port Edwards man who was intoxicated when he crashed his vehicle in Weston will spend 18 months in prison, according to online court records.

Thomas W. Shelley, 47, was charged in May 2022 with his fifth drunken driving offense, a felony, along with bail jumping and possessing THC. The charges arose from a May 10, 2022 single-vehicle crash on Schofield Avenue.

Police arrived at the scene to find a Chevrolet Cavalier in a westbound lane with heavy damage to the passenger door and front end, with air bags deployed. Investigators say Shelley veered into a grassy area off the roadway struck two mailboxes and a tree, then came to a stop.

Rescue crews also responded to the scene to attend to Shelley, who was seated in the driver’s seat without a seatbelt on and was not alert or conscious, according to the incident report. Shelley was transported to Aspirus Wausau Hospital where he was treated for a broken bone, the report states.

While at the hospital, Shelley allegedly made multiple comments that he “only had a couple drinks and there would be weed in his blood,” according to police. Officers did seize a bag of suspected marijuana that was tucked into the man’s sock.

In August, Circuit Judge Scott Corbett handed down Shelley’s sentence, dismissing all but the felony OWI charge. In addition to the initial term, Judge Corbett also ordered Shelley to spend two years on extended supervision following his eventual release.

Shelley will be eligible to reinstate his driving privileges in 30 months and will pay a fine of $2,452.