Wausau Pilot & Review

MARSHFIELD – The Wausau West girls volleyball team won two of three matches at the Wisconsin Valley Conference meet on Saturday at Marshfield High School.

West lost to Merrill 3-2, and came back to defeat Stevens Point 3-2 and Wausau East 3-2 in three hotly-contest matches. The Warriors are now 3-2 in WVC play this fall.

Senior Alli Schauls had 30 kills, 66 digs, six blocks and four service aces, and junior Grace Huggenvik had 45 assists, 16 kills, nine blocks and seven service aces to lead Wausau West. Senior Kray added 22 kills and nine blocks, senior Brooke Schaefer contributed 34 assists, and sophomore Addy Vaughn had 53 digs and nine aces as well for the Warriors.

D.C. Everest won both of its matches, sweeping Merrill and Stevens Point 3-0. Wausau East also lost to Marshfield 3-0 and picked up its first conference victory a 3-0 win over Wisconsin Rapids.

WVC Meet scores

Merrill 3, Wausau West 2

Stevens Point 3, Wisconsin Rapids 0

Marshfield 3, Wausau East 0”

D.C. Everest 3, Merrill 0

Wausau West 3, Stevens Point 2

Wausau East 3, Wisconsin Rapids 0

D.C. Everest 3, Stevens Point 0

Wausau West 3, Wausau East 2

Marshfield 3, Wisconsin Rapids 0

WVC Standings

Marshfield 5-0

D.C. Everest 4-1

Merrill 3-2

Wausau West 3-2

Stevens Point 2-3

Wausau East 1-4

Wisconsin Rapids 0-6

Like this: Like Loading...