You can help support the mission of the Marathon County Democratic Party Sept. 23 during a Farm to Table fundraiser for old friends and new.

Over East Farm and The Old Reliable Food Service will offer beginning at 5 p.m. farm-fresh fare, local musicians and fire-side s’mores. To be exact, cocktails are at 5 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m. and s’mores whenever you feel like it.

Your contributions will benefit Marathon County Democratic Party. Contributions also will help the organizers of the event participate in other events in the area, as well as sponsor effective organizations in Marathon County.

Tickets cost $80 for one person, $150 for two, and are now available. Visit secure.actblue.com/donate/marathoncountydems to buy yours. The address for the event will be sent upon ticket confirmation.

Contact mcdemschair@gmail.com for more information.

