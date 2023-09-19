Oct. 1-31

Grab & Go: Fall Garland (All locations)

Stop by any Marathon County Public Library location in October and pick up a Grab & Go craft kit that’s perfect for fall: a paper leaf garland. We’ll provide the instructions, and the kits include paper, string, yarn and leaf templates. Free and available while supplies last. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

Oct. 1-23

Two-sentence story contest

Aspiring writers age 7+ can submit short and spooky stories to the library’s 2-Sentence Horror Story Contest. Stories can be submitted between Oct. 1-23 in three age categories – 7-12 years old, 13-18 years old, and 18+. Stories cannot be more than two sentences long. The winning stories will be illustrated by MCPL staff. Free. Entry forms can be emailed to contest@mcpl.us or dropped off at any MCPL location. Participants do not need a MCPL library card and the contest is open to writers outside of Marathon County, too! For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Oct. 4

Tornadoes, Weather & You with Brad Miller (MCPL Hatley)

Elementary-age youths and their families are invited to the Hatley branch, 435 Curtis Ave., Hatley, on Oct. 4 from 4-5 p.m. to participate in weather-related activities and experiments with News Channel 9 meteorologist Brad Miller. Free, no registration required. Call 715-446-3537 for more info.

Oct. 5

LEGO Party (MCPL Wausau)

Get creative with your family this summer by building LEGOs at the library. Join us on Oct. 5 from 3-5 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Free, with all blocks provided. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

Read to a Therapy Dog (MCPL Rothschild)

Youth and their families are invited to the Rothschild branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild, on Oct. 5 to read to a sweet, well-behaved therapy dog. Drop in any time from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Free, no registration required. Call 715-359-6208 for more info.

Oct. 7

LEGO Block Party (MCPL Rothschild)

Get creative with your family by building LEGO creations at the library. Join us from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the Rothschild branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild. Free, with all blocks provided. Call 715-359-6208 for more info.

Oct. 10

Pokémon Club (MCPL Wausau)

Do your upper-elementary or middle school-aged kids love Pokémon? Then attend the monthly Pokémon Club on Oct. 10 from 4-5 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. The library offers different Pokémon activities each month, and an opportunity to play the card game with other kids, too! Free. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

Oct. 12

Tornadoes, Weather & You with Brad Miller (MCPL Rothschild)

Elementary-age youths and their families are invited to the Hatley branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild, on Oct. 12 from 4-5 p.m. to participate in weather-related activities and experiments with News Channel 9 meteorologist Brad Miller. Free, no registration required. Call 715-359-6208 for more info.

Oct. 16-21

DIY Worry Monster (MCPL Mosinee)

Kids can join us at the Mosinee branch, 123 Main St., Mosinee, to create a cute, fun craft with a more important purpose: a place to put all their worries! Drop in from Oct. 16 to 21 during regular business hours. Free, no registration required. Call 715-693-2144 for more information.

Oct. 16

Pokémon Club (MCPL Edgar)

Do your upper-elementary or middle school-aged kids love Pokémon? Then attend the monthly Pokémon Club on Oct. 16 from 4-5 p.m. at the Edgar Branch, 224 S. Third St., Edgar. The library offers different Pokémon activities each month, and an opportunity to play the card game with other kids, too! Free. Call 715-352-3155 for more info.

Oct. 18

Pokémon Club (MCPL Rothschild)

Do your upper-elementary or middle school-aged kids love Pokémon? Then attend the monthly Pokémon Club on Oct. 18 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the Rothschild branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild. The library offers different Pokémon activities each month, and an opportunity to play the card game with other kids, too! Free. Call 715-359-6208 for more info.

Oct. 19

LEGO Party (MCPL Wausau)

Get creative with your family this summer by building LEGOs at the library. Join us on Oct. 19 from 3-5 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Free, with all blocks provided. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

Pokémon Club (MCPL Mosinee)

Do your upper-elementary or middle school-aged kids love Pokémon? Then attend the monthly Pokémon Club on Oct. 19 from 4-5 p.m. at the Mosinee branch, 123 Main St., Mosinee. The library offers different Pokémon activities each month, and an opportunity to play the card game with other kids, too! Free. Call 715-693-2144 for more info.

Teen Dungeons & Dragons: One Shot Game (MCPL Wausau)

Teens age 13-18 with D&D experience are invited to join us at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N First St., Wausau, for a one-time, episodic game on Oct. 19 from 5:30-7:45 p.m. Registration will be limited to 12 people. Register at https://mcpl.us/events/?e_id=12130. Call 715-261-7200 for more info.

Oct. 24

Fizzy Art (MCPL Mosinee)

Kids are invited to MCPL Mosinee to create a fizzy art piece that participants can take home. Join us at the Mosinee branch, 123 Main St., Mosinee, on Oct. 24 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. to combine art and science in this unique project. Free and open to children and their families, no registration required. Call 715-693-2144 for more info.

Oct. 25-28

Mario Party (MCPL Wausau)

Do your upper-elementary or middle school-aged kids love Mario and friends? Drop in from Oct. 25-28 during regular business hours at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau, for a three-day Mario Party this fall. We’ll have a Super Mario scavenger hunt, along with coloring sheets and a craft. Free, no registration required. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

Oct. 25

Mario Party Movie Showing (MCPL Wausau)

Kids and their families are invited to our Mario Party movie showings at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Join us on Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. Free, no registration required. Visit https://mcpl.us/events/?e_id=12214 or call 715-261-7220 for more info and movie information.

Oct. 26

“Treasure in the Attic” Breakout Box (MCPL Rothschild)

Can you unlock the treasure inside a mystery box? Elementary-age kids are invited to the Rothschild Branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild, on Oct. 26 from noon-6 p.m. to solve puzzles and find clues that help unlock the box! Free. Space is limited, call 715-359-6208 to register or for more info.

Anime Afternoon (MCPL Wausau)

Teens are invited to a screening of two different anime series. Visit https://mcpl.us/events/?e_id=12109 for more info on the anime being shown. Join us on Oct. 26 from 1 p.m.-3:30 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Free, open to teens, no registration required. Call 715-261-7230 for more info.

Mario LEGO Building (MCPL Wausau)

Love Mario and LEGO? Kids and their families are invited to build Mario-themed LEGO creations at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N First St., Wausau, as part of our Mario Party. Drop in from 1:30-4 p.m. on Oct. 26. Free, no registration required. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

Oct. 27

Mario Party Movie Showing (MCPL Wausau)

Kids and their families are invited to a Mario Party movie showing at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N First St., Wausau. Join us on Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. Free, no registration required. Visit https://mcpl.us/events/?e_id=12214 or call 715-261-7220 for more info and movie information.

Mario LEGO Building (MCPL Wausau)

Love Mario and LEGO? Kids and their families are invited to build Mario-themed LEGO creations at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N First St., Wausau, as part of our Mario Party. Drop in from 1:30-4 p.m. on Oct. 27. Free, no registration required. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

Oct. 28

Day of the Dead Celebration & Movie Showing (MCPL Wausau)

Kids and their families are invited to join Marathon County 4-H to learn about Day of the Dead and watch a movie about the holiday. Join us on Oct. 28 from 2-4:30 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Free, registration is required. Visit https://mcpl.us/events/?e_id=11995 for more info and to register. Call 715-261-1244 for more info.

Like this: Like Loading...