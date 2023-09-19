Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Amherst broke a second-place tie in the Central Wisconsin Conference boys soccer standings with a 3-1 victory over Wausau Newman Catholic on Monday at Newman Catholic High School.

Amherst is now 9-4 overall and 5-1 in the CWC, while the Cardinals drop to 5-3-1 and 4-2 in conference play.

Evan Zubke scored Newman’s only goal of the loss on an assist from Bennet Christopherson.

Carlos Lopez scored twice, once on a penalty kick, and Otto Schultz had the other for Amherst.

Owen Reeves had 13 saves in goal for the Cardinals.

Newman plays another conference game at Stevens Point Pacelli/Iola-Scandinavia on Thursday at Pacelli High School at 5 p.m.

