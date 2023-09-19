Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Newman Catholic girls tennis swept Phillips 7-0 to finish its Great Northern Conference regular-season schedule Monday at Oak Island Park.

The Cardinals lost only 17 games in the seven matches and won all of them in straight sets. Newman ends up 6-1 in GNC dual meets.

Newman Catholic will compete at the Great Northern Conference Tournament on Thursday at Rhinelander High School.

Newman Catholic 7, Phillips 0

Singles: 1. Reagan Herdrich (NC) def. Isabelle Teeters 6-3, 6-0; 2. Addie Schmitt (NC) def. Ariel Henney 6-0, 6-1; 3. Evelyn Herdrich (NC) def. Kaitlyn Matthewson 6-0, 6-0; 4. Olivia Fox (NC) def. Amanda Angelo 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: 1. Ava Sukanen-Molly Merrill (NC) def. Rachel Fusak-Brooke Stein 6-1, 6-1; 2. Naomi Stenstrom-Addison Puent (NC) def. Arianna Riley-Ivy Schlub 6-4, 7-6 (5); 3. Abby Hynes-Emma Larrain (NC) def. Saige Stein-Kinley Fischer 6-0, 6-1.

Records: Phillips 0-7 Great Northern Conference; Newman Catholic 6-1 Great Northern Conference.

