Police say 18-year-old Nicholas Multani, the person of interest in July’s shooting in the 800 block of South 3rd Ave. in Wausau, is now in custody in the Racine County Jail.

As previously reported, on July 23, 2023, at about 11:23 AM, Wausau Police responded to a residence in the 800 block of S 3rd Avenue. A caller phoned 911 and reported his home was struck by gunfire following a dispute with an individual outside the caller’s home. The individual fled the scene in a vehicle prior to officers’ arrival. Officers located evidence consistent with a shooting and determined no one was injured.

Wausau Police named Multani as a person of interest and an arrest warrant was issued on July 28, 2023.

On September 15, 2023, Racine Police responded to a welfare check in the 1600 block of Holmes Avenue in the City of Racine. The complainant observed a vehicle parked on the street with a door open and two men passed out inside. Racine Police identified Multani as one of the occupants and arrested him on local charges and the Marathon County warrant.

Extradition to Marathon County is pending and an initial appearance date for Marathon County charges has not been set. Charges recommended to the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office include 1st degree recklessly endangering safety, endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

