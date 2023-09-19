WAUSAU– The United Way of Marathon County will invest $1.6 million into 25 community programs that relieve the financial burden in struggling households beginning in 2024 and continuing through 2025, the organization announced this week.
“Too many people live on the edge of financial ruin and are one unplanned expense away from serious issues,” said Jeff Sargent, United Way of Marathon County executive director. “As a community, we can all work together to make a positive impact across Marathon County,”
In 2022, United Way of Marathon County established a goal to lift 10,000 community members into financial stability by 2033.
United Way identified four categories as crucial to relieving the financial burden on households: basic needs, childcare, employment and income, and behavioral health. The 25 programs it will invest in are among 18 nonprofits.
Community investment partners for 2024 and 2025
Childcaring
Children’s Wisconsin
Catholic Charities
The Women’s Community
The Neighbors’ Place
Northcentral Community Action Program
Boys & Girls Club of the Wausau Area
Big Brothers, Big Sisters Northcentral Wisconsin
Bridge Street Mission
WATEA
The Salvation Army
Judicare
Spencer Kids Group
Bridge Community Health Clinic
Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes
Wausau Mobile Meals
Marathon County School Based Consortium
Faith in Action