WAUSAU– The United Way of Marathon County will invest $1.6 million into 25 community programs that relieve the financial burden in struggling households beginning in 2024 and continuing through 2025, the organization announced this week.

“Too many people live on the edge of financial ruin and are one unplanned expense away from serious issues,” said Jeff Sargent, United Way of Marathon County executive director. “As a community, we can all work together to make a positive impact across Marathon County,”

In 2022, United Way of Marathon County established a goal to lift 10,000 community members into financial stability by 2033.

United Way identified four categories as crucial to relieving the financial burden on households: basic needs, childcare, employment and income, and behavioral health. The 25 programs it will invest in are among 18 nonprofits.

Community investment partners for 2024 and 2025

Childcaring

Children’s Wisconsin

Catholic Charities

The Women’s Community

The Neighbors’ Place

Northcentral Community Action Program

Boys & Girls Club of the Wausau Area

Big Brothers, Big Sisters Northcentral Wisconsin

Bridge Street Mission

WATEA

The Salvation Army

Judicare

Spencer Kids Group

Bridge Community Health Clinic

Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes

Wausau Mobile Meals

Marathon County School Based Consortium

Faith in Action

