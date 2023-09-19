The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point is again ranked among the best public universities in the Midwest, according to U.S. News and World Report.

The magazine’s 2024 rankings place UW-Stevens Point as 12th among regional public universities in the 12 states in its Midwest region, up two spots from last year, the university said this week. The university was again recognized for its solid reputation among peer institutions, graduation rate and student retention.

UW-Stevens Point improved its rank among best value schools in the Midwest. This ratio of academic quality to price also acknowledges students who receive need-based financial aid as a percentage of grants and scholarship.

“We are proud to offer a quality education at an affordable cost at all three of our campuses,” said Chancellor Thomas Gibson. “UW-Stevens Point provides a solid return on investment while giving our students the best faculty, support services and student experiences.”

The university also went up in its ranking for undergraduate business programs, highlighting the excellence of the Sentry School of Business and Economics. The school has grown since it was accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business in 2016.

“Our partnership with Sentry provides students with a cutting-edge business education that goes beyond classroom,” Gibson said. “Our business and economics students are offered experiential learning through our internship programs and the Anderson Classroom to Career Center, as well as the opportunity to begin earning an MBA while an undergraduate.”

UW-Stevens Point also improved its rank on the list of Best Colleges for Veterans in the Midwest. The university is certified for the GI Bill and participates in the Yellow Ribbon Program.

To view the 2024 U.S. News Best Colleges rankings, visit www.usnews.com/best-colleges.



Established in 1894, UW-Stevens Point offers more than 100 program options at the associate, bachelor’s and graduate level. Roughly 8,250 students attend UW-Stevens Point. To learn more, visit www.uwsp.edu.

Source: UW-Stevens Point

