The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Department of Theatre and Dance takes a closer look at “Hidden Lives” this year with a season full of drama, comedy, mythology and original dance.

The first performance of the season is a staged reading of “Spoon River Anthology,” a collection of short, free verse poems that narrate the epitaphs of the residents of the fictional Spoon River, Illinois, spoken from beyond the grave by former residents of the dreary, confining small town. Professor Jim O’Connell, arts management, is directing the show. Tickets are $10 and are available at tickets.uwsp.edu or at the box office before each show. Performances will be held at the three UW-Stevens Point campuses:



· UWSP at Marshfield – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21, Black Box Theatre, 2000 W. Fifth St., Marshfield,

· UW-Stevens Point – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22 and Sept. 23, Room 221 at the Noel Fine Arts Center, 1800 Portage St., Stevens Point, and

· UWSP at Wausau – 2 p.m. Sept. 24, James F. Veninga Theatre, 625 Stewart Ave., Wausau.

Individual and season tickets are now available for the 2023-24 theater and dance season:



· “The Moors,” Oct. 13-15 and 19-21, a drama set in the English moors where two sisters live with their dog, dreaming about love and power.

· “She Loves Me,” Nov. 10-12 and 16-18, a romantic comedy about mistaken identity and letters sent between two perfume clerks who don’t realize they are falling in love.

· “Afterimages 2023,” Dec. 7-10, features original student choreography and staging.

· “Eurydice,” Feb. 8-11, 2024, is a contemporary version of a classic myth in which Eurydice travels to the underworld and struggles to remember her lost love.

· “Kodachrome,” March 1-3 and 7-9, 2024, is a play about love, nostalgia, the seasons and how we learn to say goodbye, set in a small town where a photographer peaks into others’ lives.

· “Bright Star,” April 12-14 and 18-20, 2024, is a sweeping tale of love and redemption set in the American south of the ’20s and ’40s, where two people connect through the past.

· “Danstage 2024,” May 3-5, 2024, is a night of new dance works by faculty and a guest artist.

Learn more at www.uwsp.edu/theatre-dance/2023-2024-season/.