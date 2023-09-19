Damakant Jayshi

Wausau will replace two existing polling locations with larger spaces beginning next year if the City Council approves recommendations from one of its committees.

The Public Health and Safety Committee on Monday approved a resolution to relocate the Dist. 1 & 2 polling place from Pilgrim Lutheran Church to Lake View Conference Center. It also gave its nod to replace Sylvan Hill Park with Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

The Lake View Conference Center, in Dist. 1, is owned and operated by Marathon County. The Executive Committee of the county’s Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the city’s request last week.

Wausau City Clerk Kaitlyn Bernarde told the committee that the Lake View Conference Center, 1000 Lake View Dr., is a more convenient location because of its size, the layout and the availability of larger parking place, including handicap parking. In her memo to the City Council shared Monday, Bernarde said the county-owned center has a large, open, indoor conference room to accommodate voters, staff, and equipment for elections, and a lobby area for lines to form in case of inclement weather. The venue is also ADA compatible.

Similarly, the committee also approved the city clerk’s recommendation to replace the polling location at Sylvan Hill Park with a new polling center at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 930 Edgewood Rd. Sylvan Hill Park has been in use since August last year. But under a regular audit that the Wisconsin Elections Commission conducts before each election – an ADA Accessibility Audit – the state agency found some issues with compatibility.

Bernarde said the parking area is not on level, firm, stable and slip-resistant ground. The new location, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, is ADA compatible and has a large, open, indoor fellowship hall to accommodate voters, staff, and equipment for elections.

The first elections in the new venues will be the Spring Primary elections on Feb. 20, 2024, if approved by the Wausau City Council.

