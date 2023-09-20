By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

Police in Wausau are investigating a shooting overnight at a South Third Avenue tavern, with a suspect at large.

No one was injured, according to a Wausau PD news release issued Wednesday.

Officers responded at about 1:40 a.m. Sept. 20 to M&R Station, 818 S. Third Ave., for a report of a fight in the parking lot of the bar. When the first officer arrived, he saw a group of men on the west side of the parking lot, one of whom appeared to have a handgun, the release said.

The officer ordered him to drop the weapon, but the man fled north on foot and a single gunshot rang out from that area. Officers did not locate the man, but a handgun was recovered at the scene.

No arrests have yet been made in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Max LaPorte at 715-261-7854. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip through Marathon County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-877-409-8777 or by visiting www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org.

The case remains under investigation.

