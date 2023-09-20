Adults can create a work of art using only paint and buttons on Sept. 25 from 5-6 p.m. at Marathon County Public Library’s Edgar Branch, 224 S. Third Ave., Edgar. Free. Call 715-352-3155 for more info.

The library will offer computer basics classes: Desktop, files & Windows on Sept. 27 and Internet Basics & Privacy on Oct. 4. The classes will be held from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Free, with registration required. For more info or to register, call 715-261-7230.





