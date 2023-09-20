Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Marshfield and Wausau East played to a 3-3 tie in a Wisconsin Valley Conference boys soccer match Tuesday at East High School.

Keegan Fredrick scored twice, including once on a penalty kick, and Matthew Uphoff had the other goal for the Tigers (3-6-1, 1-1-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference).

George Vang scored twice and Jose Fernandez had a goal for Wausau West (3-6-2, 0-2-1 WVC). Gio Gomez, Jose Fernandez and Kaedyn Kelly had assists for the Lumberjacks.

Both goalkeepers were busy as Marshfield’s Zak Meyer finished with 11 saves and Wausau East’s Michael Murphy had 13.

Both teams return to action with Wisconsin Valley Conference matches on Thursday. Marshfield will be at Wausau West and East travels across town to D.C. Everest.

