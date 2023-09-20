By The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments

Large Division

School FPV Record Points Last Week 1. Kimberly (8) 4-0 94 1 2. Kettle Moraine (1) 5-0 86 2 3. Muskego (1) 5-0 80 5 4. Waunakee – 5-0 73 4 5. Franklin – 5-0 57 6 6. Sussex Hamilton – 5-0 54 7 7. Mukwonago – 4-1 34 3 8. Appleton North – 5-0 16 NR 9. Middleton – 4-1 14 10 10. Verona – 4-1 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Mount Horeb/Barneveld 8. New Richmond 4. Badger 4. Brookfield Central 3. Hartland Arrowhead 3. Kaukauna 3. Stevens Point 2. Oak Creek 1. Neenah 1. Racine Case 1.

Medium Division

School FPV Record Points Last Week 1. Columbus (8) 5-0 97 1 2. Port Washington (2) 5-0 80 2 3. Lodi – 5-0 71 3 4. Two Rivers – 5-0 63 7 5. Plymouth – 5-0 61 5 6. Catholic Memorial – 3-2 39 8 7. Notre Dame – 4-1 29 9 8. Baldwin-Woodville – 4-1 20 4 9. Kewaunee – 5-0 16 NR 10. Appleton Xavier – 4-1 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Westby 9. Brodhead/Juda 6. Winnebago Lutheran 6. Ellsworth 5. Little Chute 4. Platteville 4. Campbellsport 4. Rice Lake 4. Southern Door 4. Wittenberg-Birnamwood 3. New Berlin West 3. Northwestern 3. Luxemburg-Casco 2. Racine St. Catherine’s 2. Pewaukee 1.

Small Division

School FPV Record Points Last Week 1. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic (5) 5-0 94 1 2. St. Mary’s Springs (4) 5-0 87 2 3. Cashton – 5-0 81 3 4. Bangor – 5-0 58 4 5. Aquinas (1) 4-1 52 7 6. Marshall – 5-0 44 6 7. Edgar – 4-1 43 9 8. Pepin8Alma – 5-0 25 10 9. Auburndale – 5-0 15 NR 10. Lancaster – 5-0 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Boyceville 7. Weyauwega-Fremont 7. Mondovi 5. Spring Valley 4. Regis 4. Abbotsford 4. Darlington 4. Colby 2. Reedsville 2.

