At least one person was injured Thursday in a crash in Shawano County that snarled traffic and led to an hours-long road closure.

The crash was reported at 7:50 a.m. Thursday on Hwy. 47 at Apple Lane near Bonduel. Preliminary reports suggest two semi tractor trailers were involved. Crews from multiple jurisdictions responded to the scene.

Northbound and southbound traffic was detoured shortly after the crash and a section of Hwy. 47 remained closed as of 1 p.m. Thursday. There’s no word on the severity of the injuries involved.

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information is received.

