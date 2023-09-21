Oct. 1-23

Aspiring writers age 18+ can submit short and spooky stories to the Marathon County Public Library’s 2-Sentence Horror Story Contest. Stories can be submitted between Oct. 1-23. Stories cannot be more than two sentences long. The winning stories will be illustrated by MCPL staff. Free. Entry forms can be emailed to contest@mcpl.us or dropped off at any MCPL location. Participants do not need a MCPL library card and the contest is open to writers outside of Marathon County, too! For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Oct. 3

Adults are invited to a DIY Homemade Wreath craft event on Oct. 3 from 3-5 p.m. at the Mosinee Branch, 123 Main St., Mosinee. Free, and registration is required. For more info and to register, call 715-693-2144.

Oct. 5

Adults can socialize with others while playing games, doing puzzles or working on craft projects during a monthly social hour on Oct. 5 from 1-7 p.m. at the Mosinee Branch, 123 Main St., Mosinee. Free, no registration required. For more info, call 715-693-2144.









