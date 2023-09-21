By Shereen Siewert

A jury deliberated for less than an hour Thursday before finding a former Wausau teacher not guilty of felony sexual abuse charges.

Zachary Robins, now 28, was charged in October 2019 with first-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 13 after two elementary school students alleged he touched them inappropriately. Robins was 24 at the time charges were filed and was working as a substitute teacher through Parallel Education, a company the district hired. He had worked only a few hours for the district before the allegations surfaced.

Parallel Education then terminated Mr. Robins’ employment, according to district officials.

Charges were filed after a student told Riverview Elementary School administrators that Robins touched her bottom in a way that made her feel “sick,” according to court documents. A second alleged victim told administrators and police that Robins touched her bottom and made contact with her skin.

But jurors were not convinced. A two-day trial began Tuesday, Sept. 19 and included about an hour of testimony from the investigating officer in the case, according to online court records. Robins also testified on his own behalf, and two other witnesses were heard at trial.

Thursday morning, jurors came to a verdict and both charges were dismissed against Robins, who has no criminal history. Had he been convicted, he could have spent up to 60 years in prison.