WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Aspirus Riverview Hospital will hold a memorial service Oct. 7 to remember the babies who die each year through pregnancy loss, stillbirth and newborn death.

In Our Hearts Forever Memorial Service, in honor of National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, will be held at 10 a.m. in the main lobby of the hospital at 410 Dewey St., Wisconsin Rapids. The brief service will be followed by a visit to the Aspirus Riverview Hospital Memorial site at Forest Hill Cemetery, 631 Spring St., Wisconsin Rapids. Flowers and mementos are welcome at the memorial site.

The service provides an opportunity for those who have experienced a loss to heal and bond with others. Anyone who has experienced a pregnancy or infant loss is invited to attend, regardless of when your loss occurred. Family members, friends and children are also welcome. No registration is needed.

For more information about the service, contact Aspirus Riverview Family Birthplace at 715-421-7452.

