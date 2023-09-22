Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON & SCHOFIELD, Wis. — The Everest Metro Police Department reported a series of incidents across the Village of Weston, City of Schofield, and surrounding areas from September 15 to 21, 2023. Here’s a summary:

On September 15, officers intervened with a wrong-way driver on State Highway 29 near Volkman Street in Rothschild. An agency assist report was completed.

A vehicle collision was reported on Morris Avenue, Schofield, on September 15.

Officers attempted to stop a vehicle near Grand Avenue and Lake View Drive, Schofield, on September 15. The vehicle did not stop and crashed in Wausau. The driver remains at large.

A domestic disturbance on Ross Avenue, Weston, on September 17 led to an arrest for domestic disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

On September 17, officers responded to a report of a suicidal individual on Birch Street, Weston. The individual was taken into protective custody.

A probation violation arrest occurred during a traffic stop on Schofield Avenue, Weston, on September 17.

Two separate two-vehicle crashes were reported on Schofield Avenue, Weston, on September 18, with one resulting in a minor injury.

Another two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Camp Phillips Road and E. Everest Avenue, Weston, on September 19.

On September 20, a vehicle crash was reported near Ross Avenue and Pauls Avenue, Weston. The driver was cited for operating while suspended.

A DUI arrest was made following a traffic stop at Cherry Street and Schofield Avenue, Weston, on September 20.

A motor vehicle crash was reported on Business Highway 51, Weston, on September 21.

An individual was taken into custody for obstructing during an interview at the Wausau Police Department on September 21.

A vehicle theft was reported from Becky Boulevard, Weston, on September 21. The investigation remains active.

The Everest Metro Police Department continues its efforts to ensure the safety and security of its residents and encourages the public to report any suspicious activities.

Everest Metro Police Log

